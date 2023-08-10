News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2023: GLOB, CYBR, XELA

August 10, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.9%.

In company news, Globant (GLOB) said Thursday it plans to invest $1 billion in Latin America over five years to boost its presence in the region. Its shares rose 0.8%.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) shares jumped 12% after the company logged better-than-expected Q2 results.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was down 6.5%. The firm said it is working with Microsoft (MSFT) to combine its artificial intelligence technology with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service on the Azure cloud platform.

