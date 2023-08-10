News & Insights

Technology
CYBR

Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2023: CYBR, TASK, PAR, XLK, XSD

August 10, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were recently up more than 1%.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

TaskUs (TASK) was shedding over 18% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.30.

PAR Technology (PAR) was down more than 15% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.52 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYBR
TASK
PAR
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.