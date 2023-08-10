Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2023: CYBR, TASK, PAR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were recently up more than 1%.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

TaskUs (TASK) was shedding over 18% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.30.

PAR Technology (PAR) was down more than 15% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.52 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.34.

