Technology
VERX

Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2022: VERX,SMCI,AXON,CYBR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were extending their mid-week advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Vertex (VERX) gained almost 18% after the tax-compliance software company reported a 13.7% increase in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $119.3 million and exceeding the $116.8 million analyst mean. It also raised its FY22 revenue guidance to $480 million to $484 million, up $1 million on both sides of its prior forecast range and continuing to straddle the $481.3 million Street view.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) added 7.7% after it reported Wednesday better-than-expected Q2 results and also trimmed its projected FY22 net loss and boosted its revenue guidance. Excluding one-time items, its net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $0.27 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.30 per share non-GAAP net loss.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) gained 9% after overnight reporting fiscal Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and the data-storage company also projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter and its FY23 ending next June all topping analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.62 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $1.64 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.35 per share and $1.6 billion, respectively.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) rose over 13% after it reported improved Q2 results beating Wall Street expectations and also increased its FY22 revenue outlook by $20 million on both ends of its forecast range. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.44 per share on $285.6 million during the June quarter, topping Street expectations looking for adjusted net income of $0.39 per share on $258.96 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VERX SMCI AXON CYBR

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular