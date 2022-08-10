Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TTD, CYBR, WBX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 2% recently.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was surging past 20% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.20 per share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.27 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share earnings of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.30 per share. CyberArk Software was recently up more than 8%.

Wallbox (WBX) was over 7% higher after it reported a Q2 revenue of 39.5 million euros ($40.5 million), up 124% compared with the prior-year period. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast 37.4 million euros.

