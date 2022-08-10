Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2022: SMCI,AXON,CYBR

Technology stocks were advancing in mid-week trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) gained 12% after overnight reporting fiscal Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and the data-storage company also projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter and its FY23 ending next June all topping analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.62 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $1.64 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.35 per share and $1.6 billion, respectively.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) rose over 15% after reporting improved Q2 results beating Wall Street expectations and the digital video and recording firm also increasing its FY22 revenue outlook by $20 million on both ends of its forecast range. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.44 per share on $285.6 million during the June quarter, topping Street expectations looking for adjusted net income of $0.39 per share on $258.96 million in revenue.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) added 9.4% after Wednesday reporting better-than-expected Q2 results and the Israeli cybersecurity company also trimming its projected FY22 net loss and boosting its revenue guidance. Excluding one-time items, its net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $0.27 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.30 per share non-GAAP net loss.

