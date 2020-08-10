Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2020: YY,HUYA,SOHU,MJCO,GOGO

Technology stocks fell with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% shortly before Monday's closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up fractionally.

In company news, JOYY (YY) was over 5.6% higher after the Chinese social media company Monday said it would transfer 30 million class B ordinary shares it owns in gaming and live streaming company Huya (HUYA) to Tencent Holdings for $810 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions. Huya was 9.7% lower in late trade.

Sohu.com (SOHU) tumbled 15% after the Chinese online search and gaming platform company Monday reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.96 per American depositary share, expanding on a $1.27 per ADS a year adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 8.9% year-over-year to $421.1 million, also lagging the $421.1 million single-analyst call.

Among gainers, Majesco (MJCO) climbed nearly 24% after private-equity investors Thoma Bravo increased its buyout offer for the software firm by 22.1% to $16 per share after the company received a competing proposal.

Gogo (GOGO) rose 12% after the in-flight internet connectivity company Monday reported a 54.8% decline in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $96.6 million but still exceeding the $90.3 million analyst mean.

