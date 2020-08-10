Technology
YY

Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2020: YY,HUYA,SOHU,MJCO,GOGO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks fell with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% shortly before Monday's closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up fractionally.

In company news, JOYY (YY) was over 5.6% higher after the Chinese social media company Monday said it would transfer 30 million class B ordinary shares it owns in gaming and live streaming company Huya (HUYA) to Tencent Holdings for $810 million in cash, subject to customary closing conditions. Huya was 9.7% lower in late trade.

Sohu.com (SOHU) tumbled 15% after the Chinese online search and gaming platform company Monday reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.96 per American depositary share, expanding on a $1.27 per ADS a year adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 8.9% year-over-year to $421.1 million, also lagging the $421.1 million single-analyst call.

Among gainers, Majesco (MJCO) climbed nearly 24% after private-equity investors Thoma Bravo increased its buyout offer for the software firm by 22.1% to $16 per share after the company received a competing proposal.

Gogo (GOGO) rose 12% after the in-flight internet connectivity company Monday reported a 54.8% decline in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $96.6 million but still exceeding the $90.3 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YY HUYA SOHU MJCO GOGO

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular