Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2020: SOHU,MJCO,GOGO

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Sohu.com (SOHU) tumbled about 16% after the Chinese online search and gaming platform company Monday reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.96 per American depositary share, expanding on a $1.27 per ADS a year adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 8.9% year-over-year to $421.1 million, also lagging the $421.1 million single-analyst call.

Among gainers, Majesco (MJCO) climbed 24% after private-equity investors Thoma Bravo increased its buyout offer for the software firm by 22.1% to $16 per share after the company received a competing proposal.

Gogo (GOGO) rose 8.5% after the in-flight internet connectivity company Monday reported a 54.8% decline in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $96.6 million but still exceeding the $90.3 million analyst mean.

