Technology Sector Update for 08/10/2020: MJCO, AVYA, BKI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) ETF was up 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.10% higher recently.

Majesco (MJCO) was gaining more than 22% in value as the company and Thoma Bravo have amended their definitive agreement in which Thoma Bravo increased its offer price to $16 per share from $13.10 after Majesco received a competing proposal.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was advancing by over 10% as it reported that it swung to fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, from a loss of $5.70 a year ago.

Black Knight (BKI) was up more than 3% after saying its Q2 adjusted earnings rose to $0.52 per share from $0.49 a year ago amid lower interest expense and tax rate for the three months ended June 30. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average EPS estimate of $0.47 per share.

