RBLX

Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2023: RBLX, ARRY, TBLA, XLK, XSD

August 09, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) over 1% higher.

Roblox (RBLX) was falling past 11% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.46 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.44.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was rallying more than 19% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $507.7 million, compared with $419.9 million a year earlier.

Taboola.com (TBLA) was over 9% higher after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.09 per diluted share, widening from the $0.02 net loss a year earlier but still lower than a $0.12 net loss projected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

