Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2023: AXON, VIAO, CPNG

August 09, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.1%.

In company news, Axon Enterprise (AXON) shares jumped 14% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts. The Taser maker also boosted its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook, exceeding expectations.

VIA Optronics (VIAO) shares slumped 21% after the company cut its 2023 revenue forecast. VIA Optronics also said it is launching a series of initiatives, including a review of the size of its workforce, and a supervisory board started a formal review of the application of internal compliance procedures, backed by external advisers, and is "investigating incidents regarding compliance with company policies and business guidelines." Meanwhile, Roland Chochoiek, the chief marketing officer, was named chief executive officer.

Coupang (CPNG) shares were up 8.9% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

