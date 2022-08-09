Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2022: QCOM,GFS,NLSN, MU

Technology stocks were declining this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 5.3% after Micron Technology (MU) Tuesday warned revenue for its fiscal Q4 "may come in at or below the low end" of its $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion guidance range. The Street is at $7.2 billion, according to Capital IQ. Micron fell 4.8%.

In company news, Qualcomm (QCOM) was slipping 3.7%. The mobile chips company and GlobalFoundries (GFS) extended their long-term agreement at least through 2028, more than double their existing semiconductor manufacturing deal.

Global Foundries tumbled 6.7%. The chipmaker reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.58 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Revenue grew nearly 23% to also top the analyst mean. Q3 earnings and revenue forecasts exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) rose over 21% after it postponed the scheduled court and special meetings of shareholders to allow the finalization of a preliminary agreement between WindAcre Partnership and a group of private equity firms that intend to acquire the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.