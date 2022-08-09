Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2022: MU, GFS, NOVT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping nearly 2%.

Micron Technology (MU) shares were more than 4% lower after saying it is planning to invest $40 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing in the US.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) shares were climbing past 5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.45.

Novanta (NOVT) reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.78, up from last year's $0.62. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.72. Novanta shares were down more than 2%.

