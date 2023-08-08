News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2023: KD, PLTR, GOOG

August 08, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2%.

In company news, Kyndryl Holdings (KD) shares rose 15% after reporting higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google's attempt to dismiss a proposed $5 billion class-action privacy lawsuit was rejected by a US judge, Reuters reported Tuesday. Alphabet shares were 0.3% lower.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) late Monday reported Q2 revenue that trailed analysts' estimates despite a surge in the software maker's customer count, while its earnings matched market expectations. Its shares were down 5.3%.

