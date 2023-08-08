News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2023: GOOG, KD, PLTR

August 08, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.7%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG) unit Google and Universal Music are in discussions to license artists' melodies and voices for songs generated by artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Separately, Google's attempt to dismiss a proposed $5 billion class-action privacy lawsuit was rejected by a US judge, Reuters reported Tuesday. Alphabet shares were down 0.1%.

Kyndryl Holdings (KD) shares rose 19% after the company reported higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) late Monday reported Q2 revenue that trailed analysts' estimates despite a surge in the software maker's customer count, while its earnings matched market expectations. The shares fell 5.6%.

