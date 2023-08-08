News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2023: DDOG, GFS, BSY, XLK, XSD

August 08, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was climbing past 1% recently.

Datadog (DDOG) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28. Datadog was retreating by over 19% in recent premarket activity.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per diluted share compared with $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.50.

Bentley Systems (BSY) was almost 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19.

