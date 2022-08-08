Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2022: NVDA,MNDY,TWLO,PLTR

Technology stocks turned lower Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) slid 6.2% after the chipmaker said it likely generated $6.7 billion in revenue during its recently concluded Q2, up 3% over year-ago levels but lagging its original guidance expecting between $7.94 billion to $8.26 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting $8.1 billion in revenue at Nvidia during the three months ended July 31.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) slid more than 14% after the counter-terrorism software firm reported a surprise Q2 net loss, reversing a year-ago profit, and guided revenue and earnings for the current quarter also trailing Wall Street expectations.

To the upside, Twilio (TWLO) rose 1.3%, easing from a nearly 9% morning gain, after the cloud networking firm said in a blog post it became aware late last week of "unauthorized access" into customer accounts through a sophisticated social engineering attack intended to steal employee credentials.

Monday.com (MNDY) gained over 16% after the enterprise software firm reported a smaller non-GAAP net loss for its Q2 ended June 30 than analysts were expecting as revenue grew more than 75% to $123.7 million, also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company also guided Q3 results above analyst estimates and narrowed its projected FY22 operating loss and raised the forecast range for revenue this year.

