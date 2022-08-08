Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2022: MNDY,TWLO,PLTR

Technology stocks turned lower Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Monday.com (MNDY) gained over 21% after the enterprise software firm reported a smaller non-GAAP Q2 net loss than analysts expected as revenue grew more than 75% to $123.7 million, also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company also guided Q3 results above analyst estimates, narrowed its projected FY22 operating loss and raised its forecast range for revenue this year.

Twilio (TWLO) rose 2.9%, easing from a nearly 9% morning gain after the cloud networking firm said in a blog post it became aware late last week of "unauthorized access" into customer accounts through a sophisticated social engineering attack intended to steal employee credentials.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) slid more than 12% after the counter-terrorism software firm reported a surprise Q2 net loss, reversing a year-ago profit, and guided revenue and earnings for the current quarter below Wall Street expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.