Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2022: MNDY, PLTR, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed early Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.42% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.63% lower recently.

Monday.com (MNDY) reported a wider Q2 non-GAAP net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.75. Monday.com shares were gaining more than 18% in value recently.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported a Q2 adjusted diluted loss of $0.01 per share, swinging from last year's profit of $0.04. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.03. Palantir stock was more than 13% lower recently.

Baidu (BIDU) was slightly advancing after saying it is now authorized to offer fully driverless robotaxi services in the cities of Chongqing and Wuhan in China via its ride-hailing platform Apollo Go.

