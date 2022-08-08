Technology
MNDY

Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2022: MNDY, PLTR, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed early Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.42% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.63% lower recently.

Monday.com (MNDY) reported a wider Q2 non-GAAP net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.75. Monday.com shares were gaining more than 18% in value recently.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported a Q2 adjusted diluted loss of $0.01 per share, swinging from last year's profit of $0.04. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.03. Palantir stock was more than 13% lower recently.

Baidu (BIDU) was slightly advancing after saying it is now authorized to offer fully driverless robotaxi services in the cities of Chongqing and Wuhan in China via its ride-hailing platform Apollo Go.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNDY PLTR BIDU XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular