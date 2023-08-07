News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2023: SQNS, GENI, ADTN, XLK, XSD

August 07, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.6% higher recently.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) has entered into a memorandum of understanding to be acquired by Renesas Electronics Corporation in a deal worth approximately $249 million, the companies said in a joint statement. Sequans Communications was gaining over 36% in value pre-bell.

Genius Sports (GENI) reported a Q2 loss of $0.05 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.02 a year earlier and meeting the loss forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Genius Sports was up more than 11% in recent premarket activity.

ADTRAN (ADTN) was retreating by over 14% after it reported a breakeven in Q2, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share a year earlier. Four out of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01 per share.

