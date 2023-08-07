Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2023: SIMO, CD, SQNS

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) said Monday it rejected MaxLinear's (MXL) purported termination of their merger agreement by issuing a written notice to the latter. Silicon Motion shares were down 2% while MaxLinear was shedding more than 3%.

Sequans Communications (SQNS) has entered into a memorandum of understanding to be acquired by Renesas Electronics in a deal worth about $249 million, the companies said in a joint statement. Sequans shares jumped past 31%.

Bain Capital is nearing a potential agreement to buy Beijing-based data center company Chindata (CD) and take it private, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Chindata was up 3%.

