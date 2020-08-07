Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2020: TRUE

Technology firms were lower before markets open on Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) slipped 0.30%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.4%.

Stocks moving on news include TrueCar (TRUE), which gained nearly 33% before markets open. On Thursday, the company posted Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.07 per share.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) also rose more than 14% after reporting a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.24 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.26 per share a year earlier, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast for a loss of $0.25 per share.

Yelp (YELP) was up more than 3%. The company swung to a Q2 net loss of $0.33 per share from net income of $0.16 per share a year earlier. However, it beat the Street forecast for a loss of $0.53 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.