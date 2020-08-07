Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2020: DDOG,GPRO,CNDT

Technology stocks continue to weigh on the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF losing 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Datadog (DDOG) tumbled 16% after the analytics and monitoring company late Thursday announced its acquisition of privately held workflow testing and observability company Undefined Labs for an undisclosed amount, upstaging better-than-expected Q2 results and strong FY20 outlook. The deal is expected to expand DataDog's developer offerings, the company said.

GoPro (GPRO) dropped 10% after the company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss per share of $0.20, reversing a $0.03 profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.16 loss for the the digital camera company, excluding one-time items.

Among gainers, Conduent (CNDT) surged more than 74% after the transaction analytics firm reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.12 per share on $1.02 billion in revenue, exceeding estimates for a $0.05 loss on $925.50 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.