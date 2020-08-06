Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2020: LPTH,AVCT,RBBN,WDC,FSLY

Technology stocks extended their afternoon gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.3% shortly before Thursday's closing bel although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sinking 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, LightPath Technologies (LPTH) plunged over 32% after the optical components company Thursday said it was expecting to report in revenue in a range of $8.7 million to $9.1 million for its fiscal Q4 ended June 30 compared with $8.7 million in sales during the year-ago period and the analyst mean expecting $9.1 million in Q4 revenue.

Western Digital (WDC) fell more than 16% after the data-storage company late Wednesday projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for its current Q1 ending Sept. 30 trailing Wall Street expectations. It sees adjusted Q1 earnings in a range of $0.45 to $0.65 per share on between $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.32 non-GAAP profit on $4.35 billion in Q1 revenue.

Fastly (FSLY) also slid almost 18% despite the infrastructure software firm late Wednesday reporting a surprise non-GAAP profit and revenue topping consensus calls for its Q2 ended June 30. It also projected Q3 results exceeding analyst estimates and narrowed the range for its expected net FY20 loss and raised its full-year revenue guidance above Wall Street forecasts.

Among gainers, American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) was surging Thursday, at one point climbing nearly 168% to a best-ever $12.96 a share, after the managed IT services company announced an all-stock acquisition of American Virtual Cloud Technologies from Ribbon Communications (RBBN) in exchange for 13 million of its common shares. Ribbon Communication shares also were fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back an early 19% gain.

