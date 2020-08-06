Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2020: FSLY, WIX, NICE, XLK, IGM

Technology stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.13% and the iShares S&P North American Technology ETF (IGM) was flat recently.

Fastly (FSLY) was plunging 17%. The company late Wednesday it posted an adjusted net profit of $0.02 per share in Q2, reversing from an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.

Wix.com (WIX) was down more than 15% after saying it swung to an adjusted loss of $0.26 per share from earnings of $0.34 per share in the June 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share from the web development platform company.

NICE (NICE) was advancing more than 7% as it posted Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.37, up from $1.25 a year earlier. The estimate from analysts compiled by Capital IQ was for $1.32.

