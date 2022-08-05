Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2022: TWLO,NET,GSAT

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Twilio (TWLO) tumbled almost 13% after overnight issuing Q3 guidance lagging analyst projections. The cloud networking firm is projecting a non-GAAP net loss in a range of $0.43 to $0.37 per share on between $965 million to $975 million in revenue, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share net loss on revenue of $979.3 million.

Globalstar (GSAT) rose 3.9% after the mobile satellite services company reported a 21.5% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to $36.8 million and topping the single-analyst estimate of $29.9 million.

Cloudflare (NET) rose over 25% after the cloud services company surprised Wall Street with a breakeven Q2, improving on a $0.02 loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share net loss. The company guided revenue for the current quarter above analyst estimates in addition to raising its FY22 revenue forecast.

