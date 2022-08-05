Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2022: NET, TWLO, SQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping past 1% recently.

Cloudflare (NET) was gaining over 16% in value after it reported a break-even adjusted net income per diluted share for Q2, compared with a per-share loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.01.

Twilio (TWLO) was down more than 11% after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per diluted share, unchanged from a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a non-GAAP loss of $0.20.

Block (SQ) was over 7% lower after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.18, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16.

