Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2020: HUYA,DOYU,MCHP,ANET

Technology stocks were narrowly advancing in recent trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.4%.

Stocks moving on news include Huya (HUYA)m climbing almost 10%, after reports said 37% stakeholder Tencent was exploring a potential merger of the Chinese mobile games streaming company with rival DouYu International (DOYU). A deal would create a combined powerhouse worth more than $10 billion and boast more than 300 million active users. Tencent would remain the largest individual shareholder in the new company, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) fell 7.5% after Needham & Co Wednesday lowered its price target by $10 to $130 apiece while keeping its stock rating at buy. Late Tuesday, Microchip reported an 0.8% year-over-year decline in revenue to $1.31 billion but beat the analyst mean of $1.29 billion in Q1.

Arista Networks (ANET) slid more than 10% after the cloud networking company reported a drop in non-GAAP Q2 net income to $2.11 per share compared with $2.44 during the year-ago period while revenue fell to $540.6 million from $608.3 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting an adjusted Q1 profit of $1.95 per share on $530.6 million in revenue.

