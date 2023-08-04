Technology Sector Update for 08/04/2023: USM, TDS, AMZN, AAPL, AAOI

Tech stocks were lower late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.5%.

In company news, United States Cellular (USM) shares soared 93% after it and Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) said they have each decided to launch a process to explore strategic alternatives for United States Cellular. Telephone and Data Systems owned 83% of wireless carrier at the end of Q2.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares rose 9% after it swung to a bigger-than-expected Q2 profit, supported by stabilizing growth rates in its cloud computing business.

Apple (AAPL) was shedding 4.7% after the company said it expects fiscal Q4 revenue for its Mac and iPad products to fall by double-digits year-over-year.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares jumped 67% after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss and B. Riley upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

