Technology Sector Update for 08/04/2023: TEAM, NET, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.3% lower and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

Atlassian (TEAM) was rallying by over 20% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.57 per share, up from $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

Cloudflare (NET) was up more than 10% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with break-even results a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07.

Apple (AAPL) was slipping 3% after it posted fiscal Q3 revenue of $81.80 billion, down from $82.96 billion a year ago. The company also expects fiscal Q4 revenue for its Mac and iPad products to fall by double-digits year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.