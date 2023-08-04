News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/04/2023: AMZN, AAPL, AAOI

August 04, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.2%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) shares rose 9.8% after it swung to a bigger-than-expected Q2 profit, supported by stabilizing growth rates in its cloud computing business.

Apple (AAPL) was shedding 3.7% after the company said it expects fiscal Q4 revenue for its Mac and iPad products to fall by double-digits year-over-year.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) shares soared 60% after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss and B. Riley upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

