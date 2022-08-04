Technology Sector Update for 08/04/2022: EPAM, ACIW, FVRR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.3%.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was gaining nearly 7% in value as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per diluted share, up from $2.05 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) was up more than 7% after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, compared with $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.25.

Fiverr International (FVRR) was slipping past 8% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.19 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.09.

