Technology Sector Update for 08/04/2020: SPNS, HLIT, LDOS, XLK, XSD

Technology firms were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.61% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was recently down more than 0.02%.

Sapiens International (SPNS) was gaining more than 8.6% in value as it posted Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.26, up from $0.19 for the same period last year. On average, analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.21.

Harmonic (HLIT) was climbing past 18% after it reported a Q2 non-GAAP loss per diluted share of $0.06, wider than $0.04 loss a year ago. The result was still better than the $0.13 loss consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was advancing 0.7% as it posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.55, up from $1.16 a year earlier. That beat the $1.09 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

