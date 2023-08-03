News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2023: QCOM

August 03, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed in Thursday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index fractionally higher.

In company news, Qualcomm (QCOM) shares dropped 8% after its fiscal Q3 revenue fell short of analysts' expectations amid declines in its semiconductor and licensing businesses.

DXC Technology (DXC) shares slumped 31%, a day after it posted lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

MercadoLibre (MELI) rose 12% after the company late Wednesday reported Q2 net income of $5.16 per diluted share, up from $2.43 a year earlier.

