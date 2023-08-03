Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2023: INFA, QCOM, CTSH, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.4% lower.

Informatica (INFA) was rallying by over 14% after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was slipping past 9% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.87 per diluted share, down from $2.96 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $8.45 billion, down from $10.94 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $8.51 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was almost 6% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.10 per share, down from $1.14 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.99 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.