Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2023: EXPE, AVID, QCOM, DXC

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.2%.

In company news, Expedia (EXPE) shares slumped 16% after the company's Q2 revenue missed analysts' estimates.

Avid Technology (AVID) shares jumped 18%. The company being courted by private equity firms, including Symphony Technology Group and Francisco Partners, Reuters reported Thursday.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares dropped 8.5% after its fiscal Q3 revenue fell short of analysts' expectations amid declines in its semiconductor and licensing businesses.

DXC Technology (DXC) shares slumped almost 30%, a day after it posted lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

