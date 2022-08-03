Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2022: ASTR,PING,FRSH,RNG

Technology stocks were helping lift broader equity markets on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Astra Space (ASTR) was 4.6% higher late in Wednesday trading after the company late Tuesday announced a $100 million committed equity facility with B. Riley Principal Capital II.

Freshworks (FRSH) climbed 6.8% after the software-development platform overnight reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, improving on an $0.08 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and besting the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.07 per share adjusted loss for the three months ended June 30. Revenue grew 37.5% year-over-year to $121.4 million, also topping the $118 million analyst mean.

RingCentral (RNG) gained 6.8% after reporting improved Q2 results also exceeding analyst forecasts and the networking software company also guided for net income for the current quarter above consensus opinion. Excluding one-time items, RingCentral is expecting to earn $0.50 to $0.51 per share during the three months ending Sept. 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net income of $0.48 per share.

Ping Identity (PING) jumped out to a 60% advance after the software-as-a-service firm Wednesday agreed to $2.8 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo, which will pay $28.50 in cash for each Ping share, representing a 63% premium over Tuesday's closing price. Vista Equity Partners, which owns roughly 9.7% of Ping's stock, will vote its shares in favor of the deal, the company said.

