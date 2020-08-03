Technology Sector Update for 08/03/2020: MSFT, BILI, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.55% higher recently.

Microsoft (MSFT) was gaining more than 3% after saying it is prepared to continue talks for the potential acquisition of the TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from its owner, the Chinese internet company ByteDance.

Bilibili (BILI) was advancing by more than 2%. The company Monday announced a three-year licensing deal with video games publisher and e-sports tournament organizer Riot Games to live broadcast the League of Legend Esports global events.

Apple (AAPL) is facing a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Network Technology Co., or Xiao-i, multiple media outlets have reported. Xiao-i, which is seeking about RMB10 million ($1.43 billion) in damages, claimed Apple violated a patent it owns for a virtual assistant whose technical structure is similar to Siri, Apple's voice-activated assistant. Shares were up 1.8% premarket.

