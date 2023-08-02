Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2023: SPR, AMD, PAYC, IDAI

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 2.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 3.7%.

In company news, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) shares slumped 29% after the company said Wednesday it now expects an annual free cash burn of $200 million to $250 million in 2023, up from previous guidance of $100 million to $150 million.

Trust Stamp (IDAI) shares jumped 48% after it said it received from the US Patent Office a patent for artificial intelligence-backed technology to protect the privacy and data security of biometric services end-users.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares dropped past 6%. The company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income late Tuesday of $0.58 per share, down from $1.05 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter was $5.36 billion, down from $6.55 billion a year earlier.

Paycom Software (PAYC) shares slumped 19% after some analysts cut their price targets on the stock following the company's Q2 results.

