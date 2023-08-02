News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2023: FRSH, VRT, GRMN, XLK, XSD

August 02, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.8% and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently declining by 0.9%.

Freshworks (FRSH) was gaining 16% in value after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.02.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) was rallying past 18% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, up from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Garmin (GRMN) was up nearly 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.45 per diluted share, up from $1.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

