Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2023: AMD

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 3.4%.

In company news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares dropped past 6%. The company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income late Tuesday of $0.58 per share, down from $1.05 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter was $5.36 billion, down from $6.55 billion a year earlier.

Paycom Software (PAYC) shares slumped 19% after some analysts cut their price targets on the stock following the company's Q2 results.

Dynatrace (DT) fell 13% despite the company posting higher fiscal Q1 results and raising fiscal 2024 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.