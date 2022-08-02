Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2022: PINS,VRAR,GILT

Technology stocks were edging higher on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Pinterest (PINS) climbed almost 12% after Elliott Investment Management late Monday said it has become the "largest investor" in the image-sharing platform, with the activist hedge fund adding it has "conviction in the value-creation opportunity." The statement did not specify the size of its stake.

Glimpse Group (VRAR) gained nearly 14% after the augmented-reality firm Tuesday said it completed its acquisition of simulation technologies company Brightline Interactive. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) added 1.9% after it said Tuesday that it will offer digital services over satellite to an unnamed government in Central Asia.

