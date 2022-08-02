Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2022: PINS, UBER, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.85% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was more than 1% lower recently.

Elliott Investment Management said it has become the "largest investor" in Pinterest (PINS), sending the image-sharing platform's stock up 19% in recent trading activity.

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported a Q2 net loss of $1.33 per diluted share, reversing net income per share of $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.27. Uber was up more than 13% in recent trading.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was nearly 4% higher as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.61 per diluted share, up from $4.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.20.

