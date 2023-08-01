Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2023: ZI, ZBRA, DV, PXDT

Tech stocks were mixed late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index little changed.

In company news, ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) shares tumbled 27% as Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's rating and other analysts cut its price target following Q2 results.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares slumped 17% as fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales declined.

DoubleVerify (DV) shares fell 14% after the company reported Q2 results and the acquisition of Scibids Technology for $125 million in cash and stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT) debuted on Nasdaq Tuesday after pricing an initial public offering of about 1.7 million American depositary shares at $9 per ADS. Shares of the Japanese technology company dropped 23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.