Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2023: ZBRA, DV, PXDT

August 01, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index fractionally lower.

In company news, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares slumped past 18% as fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales declined.

DoubleVerify (DV) shares fell almost 16% after the company reported Q2 results and the acquisition of Scibids Technology for $125 million in cash and stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT) debuted on Nasdaq Tuesday after pricing an initial public offering of about 1.7 million American depositary shares at $9 per ADS. Shares of the Japanese technology company dropped almost 23%.

