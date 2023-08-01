News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2023: ZBRA, ANET, UBER, XLK, XSD

August 01, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.5% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining by 0.9% recently.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was shedding over 18% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.29 per diluted share, down from $4.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.28.

Arista Networks (ANET) was rallying by more than 14% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.18 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.01.

