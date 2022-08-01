Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLK, SMTC, SWIR, ON, PATH

Technology stocks were narrowly mixed in late afternoon trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling about 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.1%.

In company news, Semtech (SMTC) is in advanced discussions to acquire Sierra Wireless (SWIR), and a deal could be announced in a matter of days, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Semtech shares fell more than 6%, while Sierra Wireless surged almost 19%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares were down nearly 5% despite the company reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.26 analyst consensus compiled by Capital IQ, while offering fiscal Q3 guidance that also exceeded expectations.

UiPath (PATH) gained almost 2% after saying it has acquired communications intelligence platform operator Re:infer for an undisclosed amount.

