Technology
XLK

Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLK, SMTC, SWIR, ON, PATH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were narrowly mixed in late afternoon trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling about 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.1%.

In company news, Semtech (SMTC) is in advanced discussions to acquire Sierra Wireless (SWIR), and a deal could be announced in a matter of days, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Semtech shares fell more than 6%, while Sierra Wireless surged almost 19%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares were down nearly 5% despite the company reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.26 analyst consensus compiled by Capital IQ, while offering fiscal Q3 guidance that also exceeded expectations.

UiPath (PATH) gained almost 2% after saying it has acquired communications intelligence platform operator Re:infer for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLK SMTC SWIR ON PATH

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular