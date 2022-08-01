Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLK, PATH, ON, JNPR

Technology stocks were posting marginal gains in midday trading Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding about 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.7%.

In company news, UiPath (PATH) gained more than 2% after saying it has acquired communications intelligence platform operator Re:infer for an undisclosed amount.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares were down nearly 4% even after the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.26 analyst consensus compiled by Capital IQ, while offering fiscal Q3 guidance that exceeded expectations.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) was marginally higher after saying it has been selected to upgrade the network infrastructure of Frasers Property Australia, which will roll out Juniper's artificial intelligence-based network across 35 residential and commercial properties.

