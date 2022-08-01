Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2022: ON, CHKP, JNPR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.7% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.7% recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.26. ON Semiconductor recently was declining by more than 5%.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.64 per diluted share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Check Point Software Technologies was down nearly 4% recently.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) said it was chosen by Frasers Property Australia to upgrade the group's network infrastructure. Juniper Networks was recently down nearly 1.5%.

