Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2022: ON, CHKP, JNPR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.7% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.7% recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.26. ON Semiconductor recently was declining by more than 5%.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.64 per diluted share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Check Point Software Technologies was down nearly 4% recently.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) said it was chosen by Frasers Property Australia to upgrade the group's network infrastructure. Juniper Networks was recently down nearly 1.5%.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

