Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2023: SYM, INVZ, SN

Tech stocks were slightly higher Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) little changed and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.2%.

In corporate news, Symbotic (SYM) shares jumped almost 29% after the company reported a bigger-than-projected increase in fiscal Q3 revenue and said on Monday that its new joint venture with SoftBank Group almost doubled contracted order backlog to $23 billion.

SharkNinja (SN) shares surged 31% in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the company said Monday it has completed its separation from JS Global Lifestyle and will now operate as an independent public company.

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) shares soared 18% after Citron Research said it took a long position in the maker of sensor technologies for autonomous vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.