Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2023: ON, CAMT, BB, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.7% higher recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.33 per diluted share, down from $1.34 a year earlier but exceeding the $1.21 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Camtek (CAMT) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

BlackBerry (BB) was up more than 1% after saying it has been selected by a consortium led by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. to provide the software foundation for a new open ecosystem for electric vehicles.

