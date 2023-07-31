News & Insights

Technology
ON

Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2023: ON, CAMT, BB, XLK, XSD

July 31, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.7% higher recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.33 per diluted share, down from $1.34 a year earlier but exceeding the $1.21 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Camtek (CAMT) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

BlackBerry (BB) was up more than 1% after saying it has been selected by a consortium led by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. to provide the software foundation for a new open ecosystem for electric vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ON
CAMT
BB
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.